Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Green Leaf Lab, the nation's premier independent third-party analytical cannabis testing laboratory, has been featured in the TOP 10 Most Influential Companies of 2023 by The Fortuner Hub.

Green Leaf Lab is the first woman-owned hemp and cannabis CBD analytical testing laboratory that has been serving the cannabis industry since 2011. With testing facilities in both Sacramento California and Portland Oregon, their industry experts know how important quality testing is to both the safety of customers and the success of their clients and the industry.

CEO and Founder Rowshan Reordan says, "We want people to make informed choices about the quality, viability, and effectiveness of cannabis and hemp that they produce, process, or consume. We are continuously pushing the industry forward by providing consultative advice on product development and production practices. Our expertise ensures the successful development of new products and a competitive advantage for our clients."

Green Leaf Lab services the nation for hemp testing and the states of California and Oregon for compliance testing, research and development, Hops Latent Viroid, expansive terpene profiles, microbiological contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, cannabinoid profiles and more.

Green Leaf Lab and the team are honored to be featured in the TOP 10 Most Influential Companies of 2023.

Green Leaf Lab's Recent Features, Certifications, Accreditation:

WBENC Certification: Green Leaf Lab is the first woman-owned cannabis lab in the nation

ISO 17025 Accredited

Ranked among the 10 Best Women Entrepreneurs to Watch 2022

Ranked among the 50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year 2021

Click here to read the article: https://www.fortunerhub.com/company/green-leaf-lab-ca/

Click here to watch this short video featuring Green Leaf Lab: https://youtu.be/8DXSsSqJ39I

To learn more, visit www.greenleaflabs.com.

Media Contact:

Briana Burke

General Manager

503-444-0091

briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172688