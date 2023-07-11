Company opens application lab, regional sales office, names industry veteran Pascal Yvon General Manager, Americas

Ashdod, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Sharon Personal Care, a global supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products, has made a series of strategic moves to build its presence and develop stronger relationships with its customers in the US market. Today, the company announced the opening of a new U.S.-based regional sales office and application laboratory. Sharon has also named Pascal Yvon to the newly created position of General Manager of the Americas, where he will lead business development and corporate strategy.





Sharon Personal Care's new sales office and application laboratory in Lambertville, NJ, gives customers in the region greater accessibility, faster response times and enhanced support.



Sharon Personal Care has a global reputation as a high-quality developer of preservative solutions. Through innovation and acquisition, the company has expanded its product offering to include actives and functionals and has broadened its formulation capabilities. The company now offers a complete portfolio to address all aspects of formulation in the cosmetics space.

"The United States represents the biggest market in the personal care industry," says Naama Eylon, CEO of Sharon Personal Care. "We are focused on building our footprint in the region and providing innovative, environmentally friendly solutions to our customers. There is great opportunity for expansion in the US and beyond, and I look forward to further strengthening partnerships and developing close relationships with our customers through our expanded application services."

The new sales office and application laboratory are in Lambertville, New Jersey, giving customers in the region greater accessibility, faster response times, and enhanced support. The company will focus on product innovation at the new lab, helping customers to formulate new concepts using Sharon's advanced preservative systems, new oleosomes technology, natural emulsifiers, and active ingredients.

Yvon, PharmD, MBA joins Sharon Personal Care with more than 20 years of industry experience. A frequent presenter at industry conferences and author of many trade articles, he is considered an expert in skin microbiome and naturals. In addition to business development and corporate strategy, he is responsible for generating sales, customer service, and application services.





Pascal Yvon is the new General Manager of the Americas for Sharon Personal Care.



"Over the past year, Sharon Personal Care has made key acquisitions, established strategic partnerships, expanded its expertise, and introduced innovative products, showing that it is a global solutions provider in the personal care market. With my appointment, and the opening of our new offices, the company is executing its strategy to build our presence in the North American market and to foster greater relationships with our customers here," says Yvon.

For more information on Sharon Personal Care's expansion to the US market, come visit our team at the World of Wipes International Conference, taking place July 17-20 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Georgia. For those not attending World of Wipes, contact Pascal Yvon at pascal@sharonpc.com, or visit the Sharon Personal Care website at: https://sharonpc.com.

About Sharon Personal Care

Headquartered in Ashdod, Israel, Sharon Personal Care is a global supplier of innovative ingredient solutions for a broad range of personal care products - with specialized expertise in trending market segments. The company's product portfolio includes unique preservatives, building blocks, and functional chemistries and active ingredients. Today's Sharon has a proven track record of innovation combined with the ability to provide comprehensive solutions at light speed. With a solid foundation in environmentally sustainable chemistry, Sharon delivers multifunctional ingredient solutions that help differentiate personal care products in a fast-changing market.

Established in 1977 by Dr. Danny Sommerfeld, the company employs more than 200 people worldwide, with manufacturing and scientific facilities on three continents. Sharon Personal Care is owned primarily by Tene Investment Funds (Tel Aviv), an Israeli private equity growth fund focused on the industrial and technology sectors.

Media Contact:

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadv antage.com

Company Contact:

Sharon Personal Care

Pascal Yvon, General Manager, Americas

pascal@sharonpc.com

