Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited ("Cooper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Warner Rentals Ltd. ("Warner Rentals") and Scotty's Rentals and Landscaping Ltd. ("Scotty's"), expanding Cooper's branch and specialty footprint in western Canada.

"Our entire team is excited about these two acquisitions. They reaffirm our on-going commitment to building a truly Canadian, coast-to-coast equipment rental company," says Justin Wharton, Cooper's western Canada Director of Operations.

"Adding Warner Rentals and Scotty's to the Cooper network helps us deliver the Cooper Difference - unsurpassed customer care, the best solutions and deep expertise - at a whole new level in western Canada," adds Cooper CEO, Doug Dougherty.

Warner Rentals was founded in 1975 by owner Ralph Warner and currently has five locations in Kamloops, Princeton, Revelstoke, Salmon Arm and Scotch Creek, British Columbia. Over the past 48 years, Warner Rentals has become a staple of the communities it serves, with a reputation for quality, integrity, and community involvement.

The acquisition of Warner Rentals sees Cooper expand the company's footprint in the central British Columbia interior and intensifies their service coverage in a rapidly growing and important western Canadian market.

"Warner Rentals brings a highly experienced and respected team to the Cooper family, sharing the same deep passion for customers and community," says Rob Potter, British Columbia Regional Manager for Cooper.

"We knew of Cooper's well-established presence in the market and already have a great working relationship with their team in British Columbia, enhancing our ability to serve customers better across western Canada," says Ralph Warner, owner of Warner Rentals.

Headquartered in Rock View County, Alberta, Scotty's specializes in providing climate control equipment - including heaters, generators, and tarping services - as well as fencing for residential construction. Since their founding in 2007, the company has built a reputation for providing excellent service and support.

The addition of Scotty's bolsters Cooper's climate control division, while also adding a new product line in fencing.

"We are excited to join the Cooper family. The Company being Canadian was a key factor in this decision, and Cooper's size allows us to continue to service our customers with a variety of equipment solutions," says Peter Jensen, owner of Scotty's. "Our team is looking forward to continuing to deliver the exceptional service we have built our business on, while being part of a larger company that is also committed to servicing local communities with a customer-first approach."

"These acquisitions not only exemplify our unwavering commitment to expanding our presence in western Canada but also reinforce our dedication to providing top-tier rental solutions to all major markets across Canada," says Brian Spilak, Chief Operating Officer of Cooper "By integrating the strengths of Warner Rentals and Scotty's with our own, we are poised to continue to deliver an unmatched level of service and support to customers across many new markets."

# # #

About Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited.

Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a leading, Canadian-owned and operated construction equipment rental company. With 68 locations in six provinces, Cooper provides unmatched service and support, along with all equipment needs - including general tools, earth moving, heavy equipment, aerial, climate control, trench safety and pump and power.

For further information:

Doug Dougherty, CEO

Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited

Email: ddougherty@cooperequipment.ca

Phone: (416) 727-4764

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172935