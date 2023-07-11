Samsung, Walmart Mexico, Lowe's, Lenovo, Abercrombie Fitch, Mango, Arbonne and eShopworld will provide insights and inspiration for the next generation of risk reduction and revenue optimization

Signifyd today announced its inaugural Product Advisory Board which brings together top online fraud and risk professionals with deep industry knowledge and experience. The board will help Signifyd continue to lead the industry in commerce protection while innovating to maximize brands' revenue and improve the customer experience they provide.

The board includes members from some of the biggest and best-known retailers in the world spanning diverse verticals, geographies and business models. The breadth of expertise represents Signifyd's broad customer base and ensures that the company will eliminate blind spots as it drives its solutions, strategies and customers' businesses into the future.

"Signifyd is built on its relationships with its customers," Signifyd Chief Customer Officer J. Bennett said in announcing the advisory board. "We are constantly developing more and more meaningful ways to work together to solve their challenges, grow their enterprises and make them more valuable in the eyes of their customers. The Product Advisory Board is not just another way to hear from our customers. It is a way to hold a conversation about the best ways to make their businesses more effective, efficient and profitable."

The new members of the Signifyd Product Advisory Board are:

Blaise Peters, Samsung U.S. Senior Manager of Risk

Carlos Madrona, Mango Internal Control Compliance, Payment Methods and Fraud

Edgar Estrada, Lenovo, Senior Web Product Manager Global Ecommerce

Jim Collins, Lowe's Director of Fraud and ORC

John Fasline, Abercrombie Fitch Senior Manager, Digitalization Automation

Marc Desormeau, Lenovo Senior Manager Web Products

Neill Mac Carthaigh, eShopworld Fraud Manager

Sharon Lopez, Walmart Mexico Senior Director, Ecommerce Anti-Fraud Payments

Shelby Vignes, Arbonne Director, Internal Control and Fraud Prevention

Signifyd's Product Advisory Board will connect regularly with Signifyd executives and key product team members to share their insights and observations about the challenges they face and the sorts of solutions that would have the biggest impact on their businesses.

They will have early access to Signifyd's product roadmap and Signifyd experts in development, design, data science, risk and fraud will solicit their feedback on the direction and design of upcoming solutions.

And they will come together throughout the year to build community, spark creative solutions and join in partnership to help lead the way to the future of commerce protection and conversion optimization.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and consumer abuse risk for retailers. Its solutions provide the transparency and control that brands need to succeed in the rapidly changing world of commerce. Signifyd is among Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in AI and the leading provider of payment security and fraud prevention for the Top 1000 Retailers for 2023. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, São Paulo, Belfast and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711316002/en/

Contacts:

Mike Cassidy

Signifyd head of PR storytelling

mike.cassidy@signifyd.com