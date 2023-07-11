Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
PR Newswire
11.07.2023 | 15:06
Beroe Inc.: Beroe continues to invest in its AI-powered market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE.Ai

RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider announced its plan to strengthen the intelligence offering by expanding the category coverage on the Beroe LiVE.Ai platform.

Beroe Logo

Tailored for procurement and sourcing professionals, Beroe LiVE.Ai is an AI-powered platform that provides market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking, cost models, price forecasting, and supplier discovery.

Beroe plans to expand the coverage on the platform by increasing the number of categories to 2,000 by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Beroe integrated ChatGPT with Beroe LiVE.Ai platform assistant, Abi, to enable procurement to get more advanced analysis and tailored recommendations.

With so much volatility in today's world, procurement needs to be on top of what is impacting their business and be better positioned to deliver on key business priorities. Beroe continues to partner with procurement teams globally to help them get the right data, insights, and intelligence to make smarter sourcing decisions.

"We continue to invest in strengthening the Beroe LiVE.Ai platform by adding features and onboarding new partners to our ecosystem. These initiatives are a key step towards our commitment to enabling every sourcing decision," said Beroe Inc. Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

To learn more about Abi and Beroe LiVE.Ai, check www.beroeinc.com/beroe-live-ai/

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions - leading to lower costs, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted intelligence source for more than 15 years and partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more about Beroe - www.beroeinc.com/

Media Contact -
Debobrata Hembram
debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beroe-continues-to-invest-in-its-ai-powered-market-intelligence-platform-beroe-liveai-301873850.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
