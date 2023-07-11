Skyelarke furthers its mission to break down barriers to clinical trial participation, with new SkyePay enhancements

CARY, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyelarke, a health tech company, has announced some significant new additions to SkyePay, a cutting-edge patient payment technology built by and for the clinical research industry.

With the launch of faster payments via Bank Transfer, Virtual cards and PayPal / Venmo integration, on top of the physical card option, SkyePay is providing a greater choice to patients around how they receive their expense or stipend payments related to clinical trial participation.

In addition to increased patient payment choice, SkyePay has also developed an API framework, soon to be released, which will allow IRT, EDC or ePRO integration, streamlining the payment process for patients, whilst reducing burden on Sites.

"Building on our launch in March, we're thrilled to be furthering our mission by announcing these important enhancements to SkyePay, which will launch later in 2023," said Phil Staines, Chief Strategy Officer of Skyelarke. "We believe we can only improve patient experiences if we start to eradicate obstacles that are put in their way. Unnecessary financial hardship, time consuming processes, geographical barriers, they all need to be optimized to ensure the patient can participate without burden. Offering a greater number of payment method choices, whilst making our platform accessible to other Clinical Trial Systems, is a step towards this and will make a tangible difference to trial participants and sponsors alike."

Skyelarke has been built to ensure a patient first ethos, whilst the SkyePay platform significantly reduces the time it takes for patients to get paid, helping to reduce financial burden and subsequent patient dropout rates. Key benefits include:

For Patients : automated and instantaneous payments, multiple payment methods (bank transfer, card and virtual), reduced financial burden.

: automated and instantaneous payments, multiple payment methods (bank transfer, card and virtual), reduced financial burden. For Sites: simple to use with no training required, ability to make a payment in under two minutes, integrated receipt management, Sponsor / CRO approval process to reduce administration, more time to focus on participant care.

simple to use with no training required, ability to make a payment in under two minutes, integrated receipt management, Sponsor / CRO approval process to reduce administration, more time to focus on participant care. For Sponsors / CROs: detailed and transparent transaction reporting for reconciliation purposes, fast approval processes, privacy by design with data stored depending on where the study is, reduced burden on sites, increased patient engagement.

About Skyelarke

Skyelarke is a global provider of health tech systems. With years of experience working in the clinical trials industry, Skyelarke prides itself on a dynamic approach to product development and is committed to using technological innovation to tackle the biggest challenges the sector faces - human to human.

On a mission to make clinical research more accessible, Skyelarke offers SkyePay which aims to remove the financial burden of trial participation by processing patient payments in real time via multiple payment methods, ensuring the patient is never out of pocket. This drastically improves the patient experience and reduces dropout rates, ensuring the entire lifecycle of a trial runs more effectively and efficiently.

