Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today unveiled its new R&D center in Barcelona, Spain. As part of Red Sift's commitment to global growth, the launch of Engineering Center Barcelona marks another milestone for the company's expansion. With a high density of engineering and cybersecurity talent located in Spain, Red Sift is seizing an opportunity to elevate and transform its technology.

"Today's investment and expansion into Spain further enables Red Sift to deliver stronger products across our platform, while providing our customers with enhanced support from world-leading experts," said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. "We're excited to continue delivering on our promise to local customers, notably Telefonica and Spain's National Cybersecurity Center, with an elevated offering that meets the cybersecurity needs required in today's ever-evolving ecosystem."

The Barcelona facility plays a pivotal role in the development of new products, notably OnDOMAIN which enables customers to uncover and take down lookalike domains on day zero. As part of the expansion into Spain, Commercial Director for Iberia, Juan Pedro Martinez, will lead Red Sift's go-to-market strategy and oversee commercial operations.

Just one year after Red Sift's $54M Series B round of funding and expansion goals, Red Sift is delivering on its promise and launching its first Engineering Center in Barcelona. Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface, including email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter.

