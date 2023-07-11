Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
11.07.23
16:37 Uhr
78,96 Euro
+0,32
+0,41 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,0279,0616:40
79,0279,0816:40
11.07.2023
Medtronic Recognized as a "Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / For the sixth consecutive year, Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion.

Medtronic is committed to employees with disabilities and their allies, and to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to thrive in the workplace, and in life. Today's recognition - along with ranking among DiversityInc's 2023 Top Companies for People with Disabilities - validates our work and provides momentum to keep advancing our efforts.

The company's unwavering commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) means zero barriers to opportunity within Medtronic and a culture where all employees belong, are respected, and feel valued for who they are and the life experiences they contribute. Anchored in our Mission, we continue to drive ID&E forward both to enhance the well-being of Medtronic employees and to accelerate innovation that brings our lifesaving technologies to more people in more places around the world.

Learn more about Medtronic's commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity here.

Medtronic, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766879/Medtronic-Recognized-as-a-Best-Place-To-Work-for-Disability-Inclusion

