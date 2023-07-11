B&W Quality Growers Shares the Nutritional Benefits of Watercress

World's Most Nutrient-Dense Food

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Watercress continues to top the charts, packed with over 50 essential nutrients and recognized as the only food to receive a perfect score from ANDI and the CDC. This healthy, flavorful leafy green delivers a potent portion of health benefits. Watercress is a superfood with a distinctive taste that stands out from the muted flavors of other leafy greens. With so many nutrients being recognized in this one leafy green, we want to focus our attention on some of the critical nutrients.

Key Nutrients of Watercress

Watercress Nutrients

Vitamin A supports the immune system, eye health reproduction, and growth and development. Vitamin A helps your heart, lungs, and other organs work properly. In addition, studies show that people whose diet is high in Vitamin A or beta-carotene can have a lower risk of certain kinds of cancer.

Vitamin C shields the body against free radicals and supports the normal function of blood vessels. Vitamin C has also been shown to aid in the healing of wounds and assist in iron absorption and neurological function.

B Vitamins are a family of vitamins that uniquely keep our bodies healthy and energized. B Vitamins help convert energy from carbohydrates to fuel, assist fat cells in breaking down amino acids, and aid in transporting oxygen and energy-containing nutrients around the body.

Vitamin K supports blood clotting and is necessary for calcium absorption to strengthen bones. Vitamin K is also shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and could be a key component in preventing Alzheimer's disease.

Vitamin E is a nutrient critical to vision, reproduction, and your blood, brain, and skin health. Vitamin E also has antioxidant properties. Antioxidants may protect your cells from free radicals and can play a role in heart disease, cancer, and other diseases.

Zinc is an essential micronutrient for total health and a robust immune system, and it supports keeping infections at bay. Research shows that zinc aids every step of the immune process, from the growth and development of immune cells to their fight against upsetting agents, including bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

Watercress's highly absorbable iron is one of the best ways to incorporate iron and help your body carry oxygen to cells, playing a significant part in the immune system process. The iron in Watercrcress helps maintain your energy levels, impacting how your body feels. In addition, iron builds up your immune cells, allowing them to reach full maturity and optimally perform.

Magnesium is crucial in muscle function, your nervous system, and energy production. Magnesium is also a critical stabilizing nutrient for blood sugar and blood pressure and helps your body rest and recover.

Your body needs calcium to build and maintain strong bones and muscles. Additionally, calcium supports your heart and nervous system.

Potassium helps maintain normal fluid levels inside our cells. Potassium also helps muscles to contract and supports normal blood pressure.

PEITC (Phenethyl isothiocyanate) is a naturally occurring isothiocyanate whose precursor, is gluconasturtiin. PEITC has been shown to have chemo-preventive effects in cell and animal studies of cancer.

Protein is a critical part of the processes to fuel your energy and carry oxygen throughout your body in your blood. In addition, protein helps make antibodies that fight off infections and illnesses, keep cells healthy, and creates new ones.

Amino Acids are the building blocks of protein. Break down food, grow and repair tissue, make hormone and brain chemicals, create an energy source, maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails, build muscle, boost your immune system, and sustain a regular digestive system.

For more on the most nutrient-dense food, visit B&W Quality Growers. B&W Quality Growers has been farming responsibly since 1870. We're among the largest growers of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, spinach, and ong choy. We sustainably grow, pack, and ship the highest quality distinctive leafy greens, providing well-being for our consumers and value for our customers. We've done this with zero product recalls and aim to provide a healthier, more flavorful world using premium leaves in everyday recipes. Follow B&W on our social media pages: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Ruth Bozeman

Director of Marketing

ruthbozeman@watercress.com

SOURCE: B&W Quality Growers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764323/BW-Quality-Growers-Shares-the-Nutritional-Benefits-of-Watercress