Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Travel App Visited Publishes Top Summer Destinations in Europe for 2023

Travel App Visited Compiles Over 1.75 Million Users' Data to Rank Top Places that Americans travel in Summer Time.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / The travel app Visited by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has published a list of the top 10 summer vacation destinations in Europe. Visited, available on iOS or Android, allows users to plan dream getaways, mark off where they've traveled, discover unique destinations, and get personalized travel maps and stats.



"Summer 2023 is projected to return to levels that were seen prior to the pandemic. Visited user's data indicates an increase in interest in European vacations. Europe has something for everyone from chic beaches such as French Riviera, sailing across islands in Croatia or Greece to visiting museums in Paris, Amsterdam or London to those looking for adventure in colder destinations such as hiking among Fjords in Norway or in the Swiss Alps. Even famiy travel can be fun when visiting Euro Disneyland near Paris or Legoland in Denmark." Said Anna Kayfitz, found of Visited App.

Here are the top 10 European summer vacation destinations:

France is the top summer vacation destination in Europe. France features iconic art and architecture in Paris and stunning beaches along the South Coast in cities like Nice and Saint-Tropez. Spain has a vibrant culture and many popular beaches. Playa de Silencio along the northern coast has incredible cliffside views and cooler temperatures than many of the other beaches. Italy is the third most popular European destination. The white sandy beaches of Sicily offer warm weather and lots of activity in the summer. Germany attracts tourists and locals to the lively nightlife in Berlin in the summertime. The UK is booming in London during the summer. With warm temperatures, endless bars and restaurants, and tourist attractions like Westminster and the Tower of London, there's something for everyone. The Netherlands is the sixth most popular European summer destination, with visitors flocking to Amsterdam's art museums, Red Light District, and canals. Greece has a unique blend of ancient ruins in Athens, pristine beaches, and vibrant nightlife in beach towns like Santorini and Mykonos. Austria comes to life in the summer, offering warmer temperatures and castles to explore, including Festung Hohensalzburg, Burg Hohenwerfen, and Castle Liechtenstein. Belgium features delectable chocolate and beer in Brussels and the medieval city of Bruges. Switzerland draws outdoor enthusiasts to the scenic Alpine Mountains and lakes in the summer.

