WGL Energy Services, Inc.: WGL Energy Expands Service Territory in Western Pennsylvania

Seasoned Mid-Atlantic competitive energy supplier enters western PA with new natural gas offering that expands longtime electric service to the Pittsburgh area

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / WGL Energy Services, Inc. (WGL Energy), a licensed retail supplier of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy supply options in the Mid-Atlantic for more than 25 years, announced today it is expanding its service offerings in new markets, specifically to offer natural gas in parts of western Pennsylvania where it previously only provided electricity.

After securing regulatory approvals and licenses, as well as qualifying to do business on utility systems, WGL Energy is authorized to serve retail natural gas customers connected to utilities National Fuel Gas, Peoples Natural Gas, and Peoples Gas Company, in addition to Columbia Gas where the company was already approved to serve.

WGL Energy will initially serve large commercial-industrial customers and will eventually offer natural gas service to residential and small business customers in the new western Pennsylvania territories later in 2023.

These steps build on the company's role as an experienced energy supplier to commercial and residential customers in the greater Pittsburgh area, where it operates a regional sales office downtown, and broadens its footprint in the Commonwealth where it has been licensed to serve customers since 2003.

"With our approvals to offer natural gas as a retail supplier, we are excited to bring our dedicated team's vast expertise and diverse energy services to a wider consumer base in the western Pennsylvania region," said Clint Zediak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're ready to engage with customers throughout the new territories so more Pennsylvanians can enjoy the benefits of our energy portfolio and be served with a local touch to help meet their individual requirements, budget spend, energy use needs, and carbon reduction targets."

To learn more about the expanded western Pennsylvania rollout, please refer to the company's frequently asked questions (FAQ). WGL Energy is also planning to target new service territories in Ohio and more information will be shared at a later date.

WGL Energy currently serves the public sector (governments and universities), commercial and industrial customers, as well as residential consumers of all sizes across Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

About WGL Energy

WGL Energy is a leader in competitive energy supply and environmentally-friendly energy solutions for residential, government, commercial and industrial customers. For over 25 years, WGL Energy has been providing competitive electricity and natural gas supply, and renewable energy and carbon offsets to homeowners, small businesses and large enterprises across the Mid-Atlantic. Visit us online at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

