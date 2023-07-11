Anzeige
Nth Degree Events Announces New Business and Momentum Milestones as In-Person Events Come Roaring Back

  • 100,000 in-person attendees at events produced by Nth Degree Events
  • 20 years producing RSA Conference
  • High-profile customer wins or expansions
  • Event Marketer Hidden Gems Win

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Nth Degree Events, a leading provider of the world's most impactful events and experiences, today announced new business and momentum milestones showing that in-person events have made a strong return in the first half of 2023, and that there's a robust appetite for exciting events and innovative activations.

Nth Degree Events, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Press release picture

Nth Degree Events, the experiential marketing division of trade show leader Nth Degree, is building tremendous momentum as new customers sign and existing customers expand their programs. The division saw 100,000 in-person attendees across more than a dozen industry events, user conferences and retail activations. It also celebrated 20 years with the massively successful RSA Conference - one of the industry's most enduring agency-client relationships. RSA Conference Sandbox also recently won Event Marketer's B-to-B Hidden Gems award in the category of best re-imagined event. Additionally, Nth Degree Events executives were selected to speak at several industry conferences including PCMA Educon on June 26, CEMA on August 7, and IMEX on October 17-19.

"In-person events are back in a big way as people crave connections and community as businesses continue to resurge," said Rob Lowe, President of Nth Degree Events. "From sponsorship sales to speaker management, tradeshows and activations, Nth Degree Events is riding this wave of industry growth by demonstrating excellence across the services spectrum thanks to the efforts of our amazing team that knows what it takes to bring ideas to life, anywhere and under any condition."

Nth Degree Events is known for its operational expertise handling large-scale programs such as Ellucian Live and PegaWorld iNspire that attract thousands of attendees. The company also offers a comprehensive suite of services that help clients create compelling event experiences, from the first email invite to the memorable moments that excite and delight. Nth Degree Events marketing organization can guide strategy and creative, digital communication, measurement and ROI reporting. Its speaker management team orchestrates large content programs with hundreds of sessions and speakers. In the event technology area, Nth Degree Events designs and implements RainFocus, Cvent, and other event tech platforms for registration, agenda building, exhibitor and speaker resource centers, and more. The professional sales organization drives substantial sponsorship revenue working with clients, their partners and the industry to build complete expositions and myriad branding opportunities.

About Nth Degree Events

At Nth Degree Events, we focus on delivering ideas that work and creating the world's most impactful events and experiences to advance our clients' personal and business success. We're part of Nth Degree - the global trade show innovator - that manages more than 13,000 projects and event programs annually around the world. For more information about Nth Degree Events, visit www.nthdegreeevents.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact Information

Robyn Fernsworth
robyn@r2pr.com

SOURCE: Nth Degree Events

