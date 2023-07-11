Vertical Harvest Farms: Vertical Harvest Makes Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators' Social Good List

For the second year in a row, Vertical Harvest joins Adobe, Spotify, Nvidia, Morgan Stanley, and many others in the Summer 2023 issue

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Fast Company today announced its fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Vertical Harvest - a community-oriented indoor farming company - is a 2023 finalist in the Social Good category for its community-first approach to building urban farms in regions where consistent, equitable access to nutritious food is critical. In 2022, the company was a finalist in the Diverse Innovators category for its Grow Well employment program that is designed for accessibility and hiring practices developed for people with neurodiversity and disabilities.





Co-founder and CEO of Vertical Harvest, Nona Yehia, stated, "We are honored to be recognized for a second consecutive year by Fast Company. We view food production as essential civic infrastructure, and we are partnering with city officials across the U.S. that are championing systemic solutions to critical issues facing cities like sustainability and economic inclusion, food insecurity, equitable access to nutritious food, and climate resiliency. Our goal with Vertical Harvest's urban farms is to make a positive impact in communities - and we're doing that in places like Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Westbrook, Maine and Detroit, Michigan, with expansion plans for a minimum of 10 urban, hyper-local farms in the next five years."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Summer 2023) in print will be on newsstands beginning July 18, 2023. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using FCBestWorkplaces.

