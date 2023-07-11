Dolphin Entertainment: Be Social Group Hosts Annual BRANDEdit Summer Showroom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Digital Influencer Marketing Firm Be Social Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), is hosting a two day Summer Showroom in Beverly Hills this week, running from July 11th - July 12th. Brands including Blue Mercury, Collective Voice, Crocs, Lulus, Perfect Snacks, and Tanologist, are participating in the two day event with the hopes of introducing their brand to key creators in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and wellness space.

BRANDEdit, a department within Be Social Group, merges the agency's brand connections with their influencer relationships to offer a turnkey, cost-effective approach to connect brands with influencers. Current BRANDEdit services include seasonal mailers and quarterly showroom events. The seasonal mailers are shipped to a curated group of top-tier influencers with a carefully selected assortment of products in various categories. The quarterly showroom events also introduce influencers to key brand products via in person, interactive experiences.

"Brands have really resonated with these services that have proven to deliver results, with many brands participating in multiple activations a year," said Be Social Group founder and CEO Ali Grant, "and we're excited to continue these activations and expand, hosting showrooms in other key cities in addition to Los Angeles."

Participating in the showrooms is simple: Brands pay a fee to be included in the showroom and work with Be Social on curating products tailored towards the influencers attending. Brands simply send products to be showcased and gifted at the showroom and Be Social handles everything else, from event production to influencer outreach to onsite staffing. Be Social Group leverages their own in-house roster of talent in addition to the team's longstanding influencer connections to curate the guest list. Event attendees hand select products at the event that resonate with their interests and online content, and Be Social carefully monitors all posted content from the attendees post-event, capturing all resulting social coverage that includes the gifted product for a full month afterwards.

BRANDEdit currently hosts four showrooms in Los Angeles a year and plans to expand into other markets over the next year. "Brands are very focused on influencer marketing at the moment and we're thrilled with the interest and momentum our BRANDEdit services have received. We're excited to see this division continue to expand," Grant shared.

About Be Social Group

Be Social Group is a Los Angeles-based digital communications agency and ?one of the first agencies with a hyper focus on executing influencer outreach and collaboration. Like the name suggests, Be Social is all about relationships. The company is an awareness-building powerhouse with a built-in influencer network of millions of close connections. ?The team has worked hard to cultivate deep-rooted relationships so that your brand, your message, and your story are amplified. With a dedicated focus on all things influencer, the company's expertise spans across influencers, media and experiences. Influential, innovative and progressive, Be Social has reinvented the approach to digital awareness.

The company was founded by Ali Grant in 2012. ?Ali recognized the power of digital creators and built a business harnessing their influence. ?Inc. named Be Social one of the fastest growing companies in 2017 and 2018. You can learn more about Be Social on their ?website? and ?Instagram?.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

