MDaudit Recognized by SaaS Cloud, Golden Bridge Awards Programs for Its Innovative SaaS Billing Compliance and Revenue Integrity Platform

The MDaudit platform is used by more than 70 of the nation's top 100 health systems for compliance and revenue integrity outcomes.

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / MDaudit, an award-winning provider of technologies and analytics tools that enable premier healthcare organizations to minimize billing risk and maximize revenues, announced today that it has received two 2023 Golden Bridge Awards for its industry-leading billing compliance and revenue integrity platform. The platform was also shortlisted in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS Product For Healthcare category.

MDaudit received the Gold Globee® in the Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category and the Silver Globee in the Most Innovative Company of the Year - IT Cloud/SaaS category of the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards. The company and its MDaudit platform, including its Revenue Integrity Suite, were recognized for the honors following a rigorous judging process that involved more than 350 industry experts from around the world. The innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solution brings fully integrated risk capabilities and supporting workflows together on a single SaaS-based platform, reimagining an integrated continuum of risk and revenue capabilities in the healthcare organization value chain.

"At MDaudit, our core mission is to deliver an enterprise-scale technology platform that is powered by data, AI and automation tools that allow healthcare organizations to reduce compliance risk and retain revenues. It is an honor to have our efforts recognized by two such prestigious awards organizations," said Ritesh Ramesh, CEO of MDaudit.

The 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards celebrates organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. From cutting-edge technology advancements to groundbreaking marketing campaigns, the Golden Bridge Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these organizations. By highlighting their successes, the awards inspire others to strive for greatness, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. The Golden Bridge Awards truly embody the spirit of recognizing and celebrating the exceptional accomplishments that shape our world.

Said San Maden, President of the Globee Awards: "Each winner has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility and driving positive change within their respective industries. It is their relentless pursuit of excellence that sets them apart as leaders in today's competitive landscape. We applaud their creativity, resilience, and unwavering dedication to success. The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate these remarkable accomplishments and serve as a testament to the transformative power of innovation and business acumen. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and look forward to witnessing their continued growth and impact in the years to come."

The SaaS Awards program celebrates the brightest and the best in software and Software-as-a-Service. Open to organizations across the globe, The SaaS Awards is the largest and most prominent recognition platform of its kind. Finalists will be announced in August and winners in September.

About MDaudit

Powered by sophisticated analytics and augmented intelligence, MDaudit is a leading healthcare technology provider that partners with the nation's premier healthcare organizations to reduce compliance risk, improve efficiency, and retain more revenue. MDaudit combines industry-leading auditing and revenue integrity software with unparalleled compliance and revenue cycle expertise to provide workflow automation, risk monitoring, and built-in analytics and benchmarking capabilities - all in a single integrated cloud-based platform. To learn more, visit www.mdaudit.com.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kimberly Babula | Email

SOURCE: MDaudit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766735/MDaudit-Recognized-by-SaaS-Cloud-Golden-Bridge-Awards-Programs-for-Its-Innovative-SaaS-Billing-Compliance-and-Revenue-Integrity-Platform