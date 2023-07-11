Intelligent Relations: Preston Combines PR Know How With the Power of AI Delivering the Market's First Cost Effective PR Managed Service

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Intelligent Relations , an AI-based platform company, is announcing the launch of Preston, its AI engine with its first application Preston Managed PR Service which leverages the skills of a global team of communications experts. Preston Managed Service offers elevated PR capabilities to companies looking for a cost-effective solution.

"As a startup, we are cost conscious and don't have enough news to generate press releases each month. The Preston Team made sure we had regular visibility with the media and identified thought leadership opportunities - we would otherwise not have been able to secure on our own. Preston saves us time and money while producing real results." Frank Huerta, CEO of Curtail Software.

Preston's media monitoring capabilities analyze millions of news stories and reveal which topics are gaining the most coverage within a specific industry. To find appropriate journalists, Preston incorporates more than 1,500 points of relevance to match outreach to journalists who care and write about the topics where our clients can offer expertise.

"Our global team of communications professionals, armed with the Preston AI platform deliver quality results," said Paula Phelan, COO at Intelligent Relations. "Preston provides the additional value of streamlining workflows and eliminating tedious tasks, thereby delivering significant savings of time and money. Savings we pass on to our clients."

Preston provides detailed reporting in real time enabling clients to monitor campaign performance. Preston Managed Service includes an assigned experienced PR professional who will use Preston to manage outreach campaigns and coordinate interviews with journalists, podcasters, and editors. Preston provides account managers with more time to spend on strategy and establishing meaningful relationships with journalists on behalf of clients.

"We created Preston under the notion that every business has a story to tell," said Steve Marcinuk, Co-Founder and General Manager at Intelligent Relations. "Thanks to this platform, companies that previously couldn't afford PR services can gain real media visibility, while dramatically reducing the cost and time it takes to get a campaign launched."

Intelligent Relations was established in 2020 by a team of serial tech entrepreneurs who recognized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence within the communications sector. Leveraging extensive expertise in technology and public relations, Intelligent Relations has embarked on a mission to shape the future of PR, evolving the way businesses connect with journalists and media. Intelligent Relations includes a staff of 60 in 15 countries.

