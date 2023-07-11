AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC: AMJ GLOBAL and RAPID INNOVATIONS Enter Into an LOI for Acquisition of Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC, a Nevada-based company, is excited to announce its Letter of Intent (LOI) with Rapid Innovations to acquire a spectrum of groundbreaking technologies. This encompasses advancements in the online gaming sphere as well as significant strides in the DeFi space, which we believe will potentially have an impact on how finance is approached in the digital world.

In the online gaming dimension, these technologies employ the power of blockchain, allowing gamers to compete either against AI or in live multiplayer games with other players. All gaming transactions and interactions are securely and transparently recorded on the blockchain.

In the DeFi domain, these technologies make possible decentralized financial applications built on blockchain frameworks, fostering an inclusive financial system that operates without the need for intermediaries.

This dual acquisition will strategically position AMJ to be a frontrunner in this space as the landscape continues to evolve. AMJ is one of the few minority-led companies innovating within the Meta, AI, and Virtual realms. By acquiring 100% of what we believe can be revolutionary technologies from Rapid Innovations, AMJ aims to amplify its influence within the Meta, AI, and Virtual Space.

This amalgamation of cutting-edge technology with AMJ's real-world Metaverse offering is a significant stride towards a new technological frontier. It includes the development of intelligent virtual humans, representing our existence in this new world, powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Dr. Malone sees the acquisition of Rapid Innovations' technologies as a critical step in the growth of AMJ GLOBAL, paving the way for new opportunities and marking a significant footprint in the Meta, AI, Virtual, and DeFi worlds. Anticipating a prosperous future, Dr. Malone is confident that the collaboration with Rapid Innovations and its CEO Mr. Anglen will further enhance and help materialize Dr. Malone's vision.

Mr. Anglen states "As the CEO of Rapid Innovations, I am both excited and confident about our future with AMJ GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC. This collaboration signifies a meaningful synergy between our visions, setting both our organizations on a trajectory of remarkable growth. By integrating our combined expertise in the realms of online gaming, Meta, AI, Virtual Space, and DeFi, I believe we will craft groundbreaking solutions that will shape the future of these sectors." - Jesse Anglen, CEO of Rapid Innovations.

