Lumu and Netskope Partner to Automate Detection and Response to Network Threats

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Lumu Technologies , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real time, today announced it is partnering with Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

Lumu continuously collects network metadata from various sources, including rich contextual content for web and cloud access including applications, instances, activities, and app and user risk ratings from Netskope, that feeds into Lumu's Illumination Process where data is analyzed for connections with malicious infrastructure. When an attack is identified, Lumu measures and does a complete analysis of the incident and delivers the threat intelligence to Netskope. This intelligence contains context with details surrounding the attack type and asset-level visibility to identify the impact. From here, Netskope can automatically block, coach, force justification, demand step up authentication, or enforce many other outcomes when users attempt to connect with infrastructure matching the confirmed indicators of compromise.

"Netskope and Lumu have enabled customers to gather deep, contextual insights into user activities to better help protect themselves against cyber attacks and nefarious criminal activities," said Andy Horwitz, Vice President of Business Development, Netskope. "This integration will deliver an autonomous threat detection and response solution that will save security analysts time and help close the attackers' window of opportunity."

"Despite billions of dollars invested in cybersecurity, companies continue to be compromised. Current practices neglect that the adversary may already be inside the network," said Ricardo Villadiego, CEO and co-founder of Lumu. "Having a continuous, automated threat detection and response process across the entire network protects organizations from some of the most pervasive network threats like ransomware precursors, phishing, malware, crypto-mining and more, we're excited to provide that to our customers through this via Lumu's integration with Netskope."

With this partnership, Lumu and Netskope are able to provide instant attack response through one-click integrations, closing an attacker's window of opportunity to compromise systems. This autonomous solution saves security analysts' time, removing the burden of manual tasks throughout cybersecurity organizations. It also enables a secure hybrid workforce by offering protection to the entire Lumu and Netskope user base.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at lumu.io .

