Faith In Nature, the world's first brand to appoint Nature to their board, launches crowdfund for 'bigger and better' sustainability changes

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in ethical personal care since 1974, Faith In Nature, have launched their first ever Crowdcube campaign, bringing consumers on the journey to make positive environmental choices more accessible.

Recently making headlines for being the first brand in the world to appoint Nature to their board of directors, they gave the natural world a legal voice and vote on all business decisions. Now, the brand is looking to raise upwards of £500,000 via crowdfunding platform Crowdcube, to continue making game-changing sustainability moves, while helping create eco-friendly products suited to modern shopping habits.

Faith In Nature's creative director and Nature on the Board co-founder, Simeon Rose, says "It's an exciting time as we welcome investors for the first time in 50 years. We truly believe that this isn't just an opportunity to invest in a commercially successful brand, but in everything we stand for too. From seeking out sustainable innovation to being at the forefront of the legal rights of nature movement, we want to make it even easier to do good both for people and the planet."

Proving that sustainability isn't a fleeting trend, research found that 91% of shoppers agree that sustainable packaging, doing social good, and a brand's ethical reputation are all important factors when deciding who to spend with[1].

Catering to eco-conscious consumers, Faith In Nature were one of the first to introduce refillables back in the 1970s and they've sky-rocketed in popularity since. Now they offer 1-20L refillable products, as well as having refill stations across the UK. The brand has also proudly saved over 100,000 kilos of plastic through recyclable packaging and planted over 33,000 trees with TreeSisters charity.

The brand also recently announced B Corp status, and now plan to "continually reimagine what it means to be a green company in today's world", using funds to move to a new site for greener manufacturing, creating products for a circular economy and reducing their carbon footprint. Last year alone they successfully reduced the energy required in their manufacturing process by 40%, and have plans to reduce this by an additional 20% in the next 18 months, making it an incredibly exciting time to join Faith In Nature.

Pre-registration for the Faith In Nature crowdfund is now open at https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/faith-in-nature-limited/pitches/bgWnBb

