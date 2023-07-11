Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
[11.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,570,011.00
|USD
|0
|100,683,818.31
|6.4665
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|6,162,490.00
|EUR
|0
|36,371,347.69
|5.9021
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|46,774,419.51
|8.7247
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,702,976.00
|GBP
|0
|13,887,553.99
|8.1549
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|444,510.00
|SEK
|0
|47,585,992.44
|107.0527