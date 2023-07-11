Partnership program advances Alveo's be.well platform accessibility and adoption in new global markets and industry sectors; New partnerships established

Alveo Technologies, Inc. (Alveo), a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary be.well technology platform, today launched a web-based partner portal and suite of enablement software tools to further drive innovative partnerships onto the platform to co-develop and commercialize rapid, point of need diagnostic solutions across multiple life sciences industry sectors. Furthermore, its newest partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI extends the platform into the large animal veterinary sector. The institute belongs to the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the world's leading applied research organization.

Alveo has developed a rapid, handheld, reusable, and rugged multiplexed platform that pairs advanced molecular assays with cloud-enabled data analytics for highly accurate and sensitive real-time disease, pathogen and contaminant detection, analysis, and diagnosis. It utilizes Alveo's globally patented loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) method for the direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification. This portable molecular lab can deliver rapid testing at the point of need, for example, in doctor's offices for various infectious diseases, in the field for crop testing, or on farms for livestock testing.

"True to our open-platform philosophy toward innovation, and our vision of making advanced molecular testing universally accessible, we are pleased to launch a web portal and software enablement suite that facilitates our current collaborations and opens the door to future partnerships across many new and underserved markets," says Alveo CEO Shaun Holt. "We aim to work smarter to bring novel, accurate, and affordable molecular diagnostics to the point of need where actionable insights and outcomes can be significantly improved."

"Alveo's be.well platform is helping to solve some of the world's toughest challenges in terms of healthcare access, food security, water and sanitation, and with future pandemic prevention measures," Holt says.

In its mission to enable earlier detection of pathogens at the point of need, leveraging its open-platform approach, Alveo has partnered with companies in multiple industries around the world to co-develop and commercialize rapid molecular testing capabilities. Alveo's phased partnerships can range from months to years depending upon the complexity and number of applications of interest. Depending on the extent of a partner's in-house capabilities, Alveo can either complete the entire test development process with market and technical domain expertise from the partner in a Supported Partnership model, or lend its be.well expertise to the partner's own research and development of assays in a Self-sufficient Partnership. The Partnership Portal facilitates collaboration and gives partners access to all research, training, and development resources required to bring a molecular diagnostic to market.

Fraunhofer IZI, based in Germany, is a world leader in the life sciences and with LAMP technology. Using Alveo's be.well platform, Fraunhofer IZI will design novel assays within the veterinary space drawing on its deep experience in this area.

"We are impressed with the near-limitless possibilities of Alveo's be.well platform and look forward to collaborating to build out their library of tests," said Dr. Dirk Kuhlmeier, Head of the Diagnostics Department, Fraunhofer Institute of Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI. "Diagnostics is one of the four areas of focus for Fraunhofer Health and moving testing closer to the point of need is a strategic imperative for us."

Partnership phases include defining the market and product requirements, primer screening and assay development, and transfer of the assay to the be.well Cartridge where it is optimized and validated through testing on Alveo's IMPACT data analysis and testing software suite. Clinical trials and/or field studies are then conducted to verify the assay and validate the platform, Alveo develops and launches the be.well Mobile App, the partners collaborate on commercialization plans and Alveo manufactures the product.

Fraunhofer IZI joins a roster of commercialization partners including Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (Export Barbados (BIDC)), which brings the Caribbean nation's top scientists and life sciences leaders into collaboration with Alveo in designing new assays in the areas of infectious disease, agriculture, veterinary, food, medicine, and aquaculture testing. Alveo has also partnered with agricultural sector leaders to design crop- and animal-specific assays to detect and analyze an even broader range of pathogens within the agricultural space, in the field, in real time.

About Alveo

At Alveo, we strive to improve outcomes by making molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible whether that means in the home, on the farm, in the clinic, or even within industrial processes. We understand the value of detecting pathogens earlier where decisions and results can be most effective and impactful. Alveo's be.well platform technology encompasses a unique method of nucleic acid amplification coupled with our proprietary direct electrical sensors, enabling improved outcomes across numerous market sectors and verticals at the point of need. Our platform was designed from the bottom up to enable detection and diagnosis of pathogens earlier given its portability, ease of use, robust and rugged design, multiplexing capability, high accuracy, coupled with fast times to result. Cloud connected and Bluetooth enabled, advanced data and analytics are available for reportable diseases, and monitoring and surveilling of new and emerging pathogens. Our aim is to help customers and patients prevent or significantly limit the negative, destructive impact viruses, fungi, bacteria, and other pathogens can have on our planet. In doing so, we are providing actionable insights at lightspeed, improving health outcomes, saving time, reducing cost, and improving yields. With Be.well, we Know Sooner, Act Faster.

To learn more, visit https://alveotechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711477764/en/

Contacts:

Staci Vernick for Alveo Technologies, Inc.

SL Vernick Communications

610-812-6092/svernick@comcast.net