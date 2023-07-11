Wholesale Accessory Market Launches a Luminous New Line of Beauty Products

Online Wholesale Company Adds Hair Care Products, Cosmetics, and More to its Online Assortment

HUEYTOWN, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Wholesale Accessory Market is excited to announce a new line of women's cosmetics, now available at its online shop.

The company recognized the need to offer an affordable selection of beauty products to the boutique shops served by the Wholesale Accessory Market (also known as WAM). This comprehensive selection of cosmetic, hair care, and skin products is geared toward shop owners who want to offer their customers inexpensive, good-quality beauty products. The collection includes:

Wholesale Skincare Products: Everything a woman needs to look amazing from head to toe, from glossy lip balm to soothing foot socks.

Wholesale Beauty Tools: The best tools of the trade that every woman needs, including eyelash curlers, compact mirrors, manicure sets, and more.

Wholesale Hair Products: Beautiful, glossy hair doesn't happen by accident - it's achieved with a little help from these affordable, fine-quality hair products.

Wholesale Lipstick: What would a full line of cosmetics be without must-have lipstick? WAM has the most popular shades for discriminating customers.

Small boutique shops rely on suppliers like Wholesale Accessory Market to provide the most desirable product offerings for their customers - at prices that keep everybody happy.

"Our store owners and independent resellers are always looking for new products to offer their customers," said Steven Roper, President of Wholesale Accessory Market. "Providing quality beauty products feels like a natural extension of those offerings. We already carry an extensive selection of apparel and accessories, so adding a line of beauty products makes good business sense and is convenient for our boutique clients. Why make them go elsewhere for cosmetics when they can find everything they need right here?"

ABOUT WHOLESALE ACCESSORY MARKET

Wholesale Accessory Market (WAM) has supplied apparel, accessories, jewelry, and other products to small local businesses since 2000. Headquartered in Hueytown, Alabama, WAM is dedicated to providing shop owners with fun and affordable products their customers can be proud to own.

