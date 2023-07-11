Bob's Watches Announces Sponsorship Deal With Professional PGA Golfer Kurt Kitayama as Brand Ambassador

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Bob's Watches, the premier online retailer of luxury timepieces, is thrilled to announce professional golfer Kurt Kitayama as its Brand Ambassador. Kitayama earned his first PGA TOUR victory in March 2023 at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, a feat that also earned him a spot in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta.





Kurt Kitayama, Bob's Watches Brand Ambassador







Kitayama, a distinguished name in the PGA tour, is known for his precision, style, and relentless pursuit of excellence - qualities that align seamlessly with Bob's Watches and its commitment to providing the highest-quality luxury watches to its clientele. The 30-year-old California native turned professional in 2015 upon his graduation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in Finance, where he played on the Academic All-MW team for three consecutive years. Kitayama has enjoyed increasing success since earning his PGA TOUR card in 2021 - with multiple top-10 finishes before his breakthrough win earlier this year. He is currently ranked 20th in the FedEx Cup standings and 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

"Kurt Kitayama has distinguished himself as an exceptional golfer on the PGA tour. His dedication, poise, and sportsmanship mirror our values at Bob's Watches. We are proud to sponsor him and look forward to a fruitful partnership," said Paul Altieri, CEO of Bob's Watches.

With an exceptional collection that includes esteemed brands such as Rolex, Omega, and more, Bob's Watches continues to redefine the luxury timepiece industry. This new partnership with Kitayama amplifies the company's presence within the sports world, illustrating the symbiosis between the precision of golf and the craftsmanship of the watches Bob's offers. "As a professional golfer, my life is all about timing, whether it be on the golf course or making my connection flights to my next global tournament," said Kitayama. "I am thrilled to join with Bob's Watches as we share the values of quality, precision and performance at the highest level."

In the coming months, customers and fans can expect to see Kitayama representing Bob's Watches at PGA tour events, promotional campaigns, and across various media platforms. The sponsorship with Kitayama kicks off Bob's Watches initiatives into sports marketing as the first online luxury watch retailer involved with professional athletes.

About Bob's Watches:

Founded in 2010, Bob's Watches is the world's first and leading online marketplace for buying, selling, and trading pre-owned and vintage Rolex watches and other high-quality luxury timepieces. With transparency and integrity at its core, Bob's Watches offers an assortment of top-tier luxury watch brands, including Rolex, Omega, and more. Connect with us on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.

Business Inquiries:

Douglas Kaplan

douglas@bobswatches.com

Media Inquiries:

Jason Geller

jason@jmediahouse.com

