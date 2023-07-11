The guide helps people transition to a stable asset class without committing fraud.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Better Bullion, an online resource dedicated to the precious metals industry, has released a guide titled "Gold IRA scams to be aware of in 2023". This informative resource aims to educate individuals about potential scams and deceptive practices employed by some bad actors in the gold Individual Retirement Account (IRA) market so they can avoid falling victim to those fraudulent schemes.

Hans Mincer, for the online site, commented, "There are a lot of people that are trying to save for their retirement or trying to build a fund for their children's college education. It saddens us when we see hardworking people lose all their lives savings in a fraudulent scheme especially in an era of such heightened economic uncertainty. That is why we at Better Bullion are trying to play our part. Our review site analyzes and evaluates Precious Metals IRA companies based on various crucial factors so people can make informed decisions. We also keep releasing new guides on gold IRA rollover and 401k to gold IRA to benefit our reader base. By raising awareness about common scams and helping people do their due diligence, our site aims to help individuals to make well-informed investment decisions."

The topics covered under the guide include how people can identify gold spot IRA scams and storage fraud due to failure to store gold in a certified depository. It also discusses tactics used by unscrupulous dealers who promise massive returns quickly and reach out to people using the phone or email. The site also has content where industry experts analyze all aspects of a company, such as its history, company offerings, fees, storage options, customer service reputation, customer reviews, and accreditation status, before recommending the top gold ira companies. The educational resources on their site also include FAQs to help people enhance their understanding of Precious Metals IRAs, industry trends and investment strategies.

