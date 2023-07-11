Wadhawan brings strategy, leadership, and client focus to Copoint as Company leverages SR&ED to help Canadian businesses fund innovation

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Copoint, a leader in Scientific Research and Experimental Development Tax Incentive Program ("SR&ED") consulting services for 30 years, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Wadhawan as President, effective immediately. Wadhawan is an accomplished senior executive with over 20 years of experience leading management, operations, and finance functions at large consultancy organizations.

"We are very pleased to add Gaurav to lead the Copoint team," said Ken Cudmore, Copoint's Founder and Chairman of the Board. "We're in the business of innovation and bringing in Gaurav's unique skillset and organizational capabilities will further drive and develop the expertise we bring to our clients' business practices. I expect he'll finetune and enhance our focus on securing the SR&ED returns for our clients' eligible projects so they can continue to invest in innovation and expand their operations."

Wadhawan was most recently Director of Finance with DIALOG, the Calgary-based architectural and engineering design firm with operations in Canada and the U.S. He was with DIALOG for 15 years in roles that included Operations Manager, Global Financial Controller, Associate Director of Finance, and Studio Controller. Prior to DIALOG, Wadhawan worked as a Senior Accountant with BDO Dunwoody LLP and a Senior Auditor with KPMG. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada and Chartered Accountant in India, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University in India. Wadhawan also serves on the Audit & Finance Committee of Operation Eyesight Canada's Board of Directors.

"I'm excited to join Copoint and work with its leadership team in the role of President," said Gaurav Wadhawan, the Company's new President. "Copoint's clients represent the best in Canadian biomedical, clean tech, IT, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing innovation. The Company has an impressive team of finance and technology advisors delivering a strategic and much valued set of services to clients. I'll be looking to support these efforts while finding ways to improve their delivery and to broaden our influence into new sectors and geographies."

About Copoint

A leader in SR&ED consulting and trusted partner to clients since 1994, Copoint (formerly TSGI Corporation) has filed more than 5,000 successful SR&ED projects, and consistently delivers significant returns on complex files, securing tens of millions in SR&ED tax credits returned to its largest clients. Copoint's specialized team of finance and technology advisors are poised and ready to take on your application, including all technical writing, so you and your team can focus on your business. Copoint is proud to serve as long-term partners to our clients, and we look forward to helping you get the most out of SR&ED so you can continue to invest in innovation. Learn more at www.copoint.ca.

