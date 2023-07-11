The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 July 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 10 July 2023 85.65p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 83.75p per ordinary share
11 July 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45