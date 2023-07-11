The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 10 July 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 10 July 2023 85.65p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 83.75p per ordinary share

11 July 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45