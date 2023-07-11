Valmet Oyj: Composition of Valmet's Nomination Board

ESPOO, Finland, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Valmet Oyj's Annual General Meeting's decision, Valmet's Nomination Board consists of the representatives of Valmet's four largest shareholders as of July 1, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors as an expert member. Should a shareholder not wish to exercise his/her nomination right, the right shall be transferred to the next largest shareholder who otherwise would not be entitled to nominate a member.

Based on the shareholder register of Euroclear on July 1, 2023, Valmet Oyj's largest shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Solidium Oy, Oras Invest Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The following persons have been nominated as their representatives to Valmet's Nomination Board:

Reima Rytsölä, CEO, Solidium Oy (10.10% of share capital and votes)

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Oras Invest Oy (6.23% of share capital and votes)

Markus Aho, Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (4.06% of share capital and votes)

Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3.10% of share capital and votes)

Mikael Mäkinen, Chairman of Valmet's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member. The Nomination Board is to prepare proposals on the composition and members of the Board of Directors and their remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 21, 2024.

