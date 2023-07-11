Anzeige
Covia Promotes Safety and Health Internationally

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Each year, Covia sites participate in a company-wide Safety Day. Held annually in September, this program supports our aspirational goal of achieving zero harm and increases awareness and knowledge of safety practices among our employees. Each site chooses the activities that are most relevant to their operation with an additional focus on key risks known across the company.

In 2022, the theme was "Hazard Recognition," and we provided educational sessions and additional resources to empower our Team Members to reduce the risk of hazard-related injuries and illnesses. All Covia locations were required to participate, and we worked with our operations facilities to extend their Safety Day activities over multiple days to ensure maximum participation. According to VP of Safety & Health, Andy O'Brien "Safety Day provides an opportunity for all Covia operations to suspend operations and refocus Team Member attention on our key safety principles."

In conjunction with World Health Day on April 7th, our Monterrey, Nuevo León, location held an office-wide health fair, providing guidance and support on key health topics such as nutrition, eyecare, and mental health. Additionally, Team Members were given the opportunity to complete a variety of health assessments and receive select vaccines, underscoring the importance of Team Member safety and health, as well as safeguarding overall well-being.

Protecting the safety, health, and well-being of our Team Members around the world is of utmost importance. Click for more information about how Covia ensures the Safety and Health of our Team Members.

Covia, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766900/Covia-Promotes-Safety-and-Health-Internationally

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
