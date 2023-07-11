Slim Chickens Renews Partnership With ArrowStream to Drive Further Supply Chain Efficiency

Leading Fast-Casual Chicken Restaurant Chain Extends Partnership With Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform for Supply Chain Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, proudly announced its strategic partnership renewal with Slim Chickens, a leading fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in fresh and delicious chicken tenders. This collaboration will further enhance Slim Chickens' operational efficiency among an ArrowStream network of over 275 chain operators across 100,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 10,000 manufacturers.









An ArrowStream customer since 2018, Slim Chickens has experienced remarkable success and rapid expansion, establishing a strong presence in the fast-casual dining industry across its 160+ locations. To support its ongoing growth trajectory, Slim Chickens continuously strives to enhance and streamline its supply chain through advanced technology.

"This partnership renewal is a testament to the positive impact that ArrowStream has had on our operational success," said Lee Nordin, VP of Procurement and Supply Chain at Slim Chickens. "Their innovative technology and industry-leading supply chain expertise have played a key role in supporting our rapid growth. By renewing this partnership, we will be able to further optimize our supply chain, ensuring the highest-quality ingredients reach our restaurants and customers consistently. We look forward to the continued success that this collaboration will bring."

ArrowStream's proven expertise in supply chain solutions has already played a pivotal role in empowering Slim Chickens to improve its operational effectiveness. By leveraging ArrowStream's advanced and simple-to-use technology platform, Slim Chickens has successfully centralized its supply chain operations, allowing for consolidated visibility into product inventory, data-driven decision-making, and improved collaboration with suppliers.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Slim Chickens and support their strategic growth initiatives," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Success Officer at ArrowStream. "These days, having an exception-based system in place is a must to make critical and proactive decisions that impact your growth. We're proud to be a part of Slim Chickens' success story, and we look forward to supporting their future growth plans by delivering the highest level of service and supply chain optimization."

ArrowStream's comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions encompasses a range of services tailored to meet the specific needs of the restaurant industry. By leveraging advanced analytics, ArrowStream enables foodservice operators to streamline their procurement processes, enhance product quality control, and reduce overall supply chain costs. This is why companies like Topgolf, Modern Restaurant Concepts, and Din Tai Fung, among others, employ ArrowStream to enhance their supply chain procedures.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 10,000 manufacturers, and 275 leading brands across 100,000 restaurant locations integrated into a global network of applications and data. ArrowStream provides transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Learn more at www.arrowstream.com.

