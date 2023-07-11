AQuity Solutions: AQuity Broadens Its Portfolio With Launch of Revenue Integrity Solutions

Enhanced Revenue Integrity offering strengthens audits, denials management, clinical documentation improvement solutions, and coder education to improve healthcare systems' financial wellness.

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / AQuity Solutions, an industry-leading, tech-enabled Clinical Documentation Capture, Medical Coding, and Mid-Revenue Cycle solution supplier for healthcare provider organizations, announced the launch of its Revenue Integrity portfolio. The solutions include Claim Denial & Appeals Management, Coding Audits & Record Analysis, Claim & Edit Remediation, Clinical Documentation Improvement, and Medical Coding Education & Training services.

AQuity Logo

The highly customizable set of offerings drive revenue cycle quality and productivity, allowing hospitals, clinics, and physician practices to meet and exceed their quality benchmarks through strengthened documentation capture details, improved coding accuracy, and payer-specific claim preparations to solidify accurate revenue while ensuring compliance. AQuity's unique consultative approach helps manage risks and improve quality.

"Our Revenue Integrity solutions positively impact our client's financial success through our team of experienced consultants in over 30 specialties, including Cardiovascular Interventional Radiology (CVIR) and other complex sub-specialties," noted Susan Gatehouse, AQuity's VP of Revenue Integrity and RHIT, CCS, and ICD-10 CM/PCS AHIMA Certified Trainer. "AQuity drives revenue success by applying detailed coding, charging, billing assessments, claim auditing, denial management, and multifaceted education strategies."

"With increased financial pressures and growing regulatory scrutiny for all provider organizations, AQuity's Revenue Integrity solutions ensure compliance and financial performance," added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "Our commitment to expand our Revenue Integrity offerings is in direct response to market needs and our commitment to help AQuity clients overcome their most challenging issues related to the revenue cycle."

About AQuity

Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity provides solutions for 21 of the Top 25 and over half of the Top 250 Health Systems in the United States. AQuity employs over 7,500 virtual scribe and medical transcription document capture specialists, medical coders, and revenue integrity specialists in multiple specialties across the United States, India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. With over 40 years of experience in solutions for healthcare, AQuity is recognized year after year by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com.

