PB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $3.74 million compared to $3.24 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 15.35%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, net income was $7.45 million compared to $5.95 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 25.19%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company reported total assets of $879.1 million compared to $748.4 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of 17.45%. Total deposits were $698.2 million and gross loans were $713.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to total deposits of $606.3 million and gross loans of $584.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, increases of 15.15% and 22.06%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I'm pleased to report to our shareholders that we have continued to perform well in 2023. We had strong earnings and balance sheet growth compared to the same period in 2022. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company had basic earnings of $3.32 per share compared to $2.69 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 23.42%. As of June 30, 2023, the book value per common share was $31.74 compared to $27.95 at June 30, 2022, an increase of 13.56%. On August 28, 2023, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.50 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 47th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, In Thousands 2023 2022 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 9,012 $ 9,478 Interest-earning deposits with banks 22,968 21,071 Investment securities 102,172 100,338 Loans, gross 713,141 687,706 Allowance for loan losses (6,021 ) (6,142 ) Intangible assets 4,144 4,193 Other assets 33,666 32,525 Total assets $ 879,082 $ 849,169 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 698,160 $ 674,023 Borrowed funds 100,512 101,743 Other liabilities 8,016 5,994 Shareholders' Equity 72,394 67,409 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 879,082 $ 849,169 Book value per share $ 31.74 $ 29.93 Tangible book value per share $ 29.92 $ 28.07

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the six months ended In Thousands June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 12,825 $ 7,882 $ 24,987 $ 15,206 Interest expense 5,145 1,415 9,627 2,797 Net interest income 7,680 6,467 15,360 12,409 Provision for loan losses - 188 238 348 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,680 6,279 15,122 12,061 Non interest income 301 482 611 741 Non interest expense 3,028 2,569 6,151 5,117 Income before income taxes 4,953 4,192 9,582 7,685 Income tax expense 1,211 948 2,128 1,731 Net income $ 3,742 $ 3,244 $ 7,454 $ 5,954 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.66 $ 1.46 $ 3.32 $ 2.69 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.61 $ 1.42 $ 3.21 $ 2.61

* Derived from audited financial statements

