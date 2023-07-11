Recent months have been eventful for Recce Pharmaceuticals, with the company presenting its Q323 operational update and announcing ethics approval in April 2023 to commence Phase I/II clinical trials in healthy volunteers for the intravenous (IV) formulation of its lead broad-spectrum synthetic polymer anti-infective compound, RECCE 327 (R327), using a more rapid infusion rate. The Phase I part of the study will assess faster infusion rates of R327 in c 16 healthy participants across three cohorts, with the first cohort recently having successfully completed a 2,500mg R327 dose. A Phase II efficacy study in patients with uncomplicated or recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) is expected to commence in H2 CY23. While several potential value inflection points may arise in the next 12 months, obtaining financing is likely to be a near-term strategic priority given the current cash at hand (A$4.6m at 28 April 2023). We value Recce at A$535.6m, up from A$497.4m previously.

