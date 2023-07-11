Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023
Breaking News: Cybeats schnappt sich den 5G-Technologie-Giganten!
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554
PR Newswire
11.07.2023
134 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2023 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 40,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 11 July 2023, at a price of 1,211.8750p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 84,679,605 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 570,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© 2023 PR Newswire
