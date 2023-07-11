3D Systems Inc.: 3D Systems & Oerlikon Enter Collaboration Agreement to Scale, Accelerate Metal Additive Manufacturing

Collaboration intended to catalyze metal AM applications in high-criticality markets including semiconductor and aerospace

Oerlikon acquiring fourth 3D Systems DMP Factory 500 to support efforts

ROCK HILL, S.C. and HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Oerlikon AM announced the companies have entered a collaboration agreement to further scale metal additive manufacturing. Combining both organizations' deep process and applications expertise with 3D Systems' Direct Metal Printing platform and Oerlikon AM's surface engineering capabilities will enable a faster path to market for applications in high-criticality industries such as semiconductor and aerospace. As part of this agreement, Oerlikon AM is acquiring its fourth 3D Systems DMP Factory 500 system, the first Oerlikon AM is adding in the U.S., to be part of the manufacturing workflow in its North Carolina facility. This will help expand Oerlikon's end-to-end supply chain solution for high-precision, complex aluminum components for the U.S. market.

3D Systems' Application Innovation Group (AIG) collaborated with Oerlikon AM's Application Engineering to develop this solution. Both teams possess deep expertise not only in additive manufacturing but in high-value applications across a variety of industries. Their combined experience with the laser powder bed fusion process and material and process qualification is invaluable to the production of high-criticality parts with lower lifecycle costs. 3D Systems' industry-leading direct metal printing (DMP) technology and Oerlikon's AM production and surface engineering capabilities will result in a validated, certified production process for Oerlikon's customers. This workflow includes the DMP Factory 500, an industry-leading platform featuring a vacuum chamber to ensure the lowest O 2 content, and a 3-laser configuration for the production of seamless large parts as large as 500mm x 500mm x 500mm. This results in the highest surface quality for metal 3D-printed parts with outstanding material properties.

"The adoption of Additive Manufacturing technology for series production occurs at an ever-increasing pace. For our customers to remain competitive in core technology markets (including semicon and aerospace), scale up to series production is dependent upon the successful execution of application development, qualification, and timely ramp up to full-scale production," stated Jonathan Cornelus, business development manager, Oerlikon AM. "With Oerlikon and 3DSystems joining forces, this partnership will accelerate the industrialization of metal AM through an integrated team approach between the customer, printer OEM, and manufacturing partner. The efficiency gains will maximize the benefits of additive manufacturing across design, materials, printing, and post-processing to break performance barriers in the manufacturing supply chain."

"Industries such as aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing require precision without compromise," said Scott Green, solutions leader, 3D Systems. "Companies focusing on these areas require constant innovation to meet the accuracy, speed, reliability, and productivity demands of increasingly complex production. Bringing together the industry-leading technology and applications expertise of 3D Systems and Oerlikon AM is delivering increased quality, improved total cost of ownership, reduced time to market, and minimized supply chain disruption. I'm looking forward to seeing how our collaboration can amplify and accelerate the potential of metal AM."

3D Systems and Oerlikon AM will both participate in SEMICON West, July 11-13, 2023 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Attendees interested in learning more about this solution can visit the companies in their respective booths - 3D Systems booth #260 and Oerlikon AM booth #5471.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About Oerlikon Surface Solutions Division

Oerlikon is a leading global provider of surface and additive manufacturing solutions and services. The division offers an extensive portfolio of market-leading thin-film, thermal spray and additive manufacturing technologies, equipment, components and materials. Emission reduction in transportation, maximized longevity and performance of tools and components, increased efficiency and intelligent materials are hallmarks of its leadership. Pioneering technology for decades, the division serves customers with standardized and customized solutions across a worldwide network of more than 170 sites in 37 countries.

With its technology brands - Oerlikon Balzers, Oerlikon Metco and Oerlikon AM - the Oerlikon Surface Solutions division focuses on technologies and services that improve and maximize performance, function, design, reliability and sustainability, which are innovative, game-changing advantages for customers in the automotive, aviation, tooling and general industries and in the luxury, medical, semiconductors, power generation and oil & gas markets.

The division is part of the publicly listed Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL), headquartered in Switzerland, which has 13,000 employees and generated CHF 2.9 billion in revenue in 2022.