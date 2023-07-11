NavSav Insurance Acquires Top Talent for Commercial Expansion

BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / NavSav Insurance, one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America is thrilled to announce the recent expansion of its commercial team with the addition of three highly accomplished professionals, Automotive & Dealer Practice Leader, Mike McCoy, Commercial Account Executive Jeremy Messick and Commercial Account Executive Sarah Smith. This strategic move reflects NavSav Insurance's commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to its commercial clients. Collectively they will add over 50 years of experience to the commercial team.

NavSav Insurance has consistently demonstrated its dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions and exceptional customer service. The addition of these new team members reinforces the company's position as an industry leader and further enhances its ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our commercial team at NavSav Insurance," said Brent Walters, CEO of NavSav Insurance. "Their collective expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company's core values. By expanding our team, we aim to strengthen our ability to meet the diverse insurance needs of businesses, while continuing to provide outstanding service and comprehensive coverage options."

The addition of these three new team members will reinforce NavSav Insurance's capacity to provide innovative and tailored insurance solutions to businesses of all sizes. With their extensive industry knowledge, the team is well-equipped to navigate the complex landscape of commercial insurance and assist clients in protecting their assets and managing risk effectively.

NAVSAV INSURANCE is a family of independent insurance agencies shaking up the insurance industry by saying goodbye to limited products and providing customers high-quality, affordable alternatives from higher rates. We are an innovative company built by industry leaders with decades of experience and success on both sides of the business. At NavSav, we believe everyone has the right to be valued, supported, and part of a collaborative environment. We provide our agents and their clients with options to fit their personalized needs. We've partnered with over 150+ carriers to ensure competitively-priced coverage and rates. We navigate through all the options to find our clients savings. As independent insurance advisers, we work for our customers and deliver an unprecedented insurance experience. We research more coverage and price options than any other company in the market and are able to discover the best protection and value for your needs. NavSav Corporate offices are located in Beaumont, Texas. Visit us at Navsav.com for more information.

