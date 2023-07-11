Quiller.ai: Quiller, the Revolutionary Platform Empowering Teams With AI-Generated Fundraising Content, Has Launched Today

Quiller Raises $1.2M in Pre-Seed Funding, Brings on Hillary Lehr as CEO

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Quiller, the revolutionary platform empowering political campaigns and digital marketing teams with AI-generated fundraising email copy, has officially launched today. The AI tool is also excited to announce the successful completion of its pre-seed funding round, raising an impressive $1.2 million. The round was led by Grassroots Analytics with participation from Higher Ground Labs, two renowned investors specializing in empowering grassroots movements.

quiller.ai

logo

Quiller is a groundbreaking AI tool to help save time and money for those looking to quickly generate high-performing fundraising emails and free up agency or campaign staff for other tasks. It functions as a virtual sidekick for digital strategists who may be stretched thin as well as local political candidates who cannot afford the services of agencies like Authentic.

"We are so delighted to announce the official launch of Quiller, made possible by the incredible support of our investors and partners," said Mike Nellis, Founder of Quiller. "We are looking forward to bringing this revolutionary technology to the ecosystem and help Democrats raise money online and win elections."

"We're thrilled to invest in Quiller and partner with this incredible team. A lot has been said on the potential of generative AI to level the playing field like never before. But Quiller is the first to make that a reality with an AI tool specially designed for the unique needs of progressive campaigns and organizations."

- Meghan McAnespie, Chief Innovation Officer, Grassroots Analytics

With the official launch of Quiller also comes the appointment of Hillary Lehr as CEO - she is a highly respected industry veteran and seasoned tech and political executive. Lehr joins Quiller from Higher Ground Labs, the prominent political tech investment firm and startup accelerator where she is an Operating Partner. Higher Ground Labs is an investor and co-incubator of Quiller. Previously, Hillary was Vice President of Client Success at Hustle, where she helped scale the company from pre-seed through a $30 million Series B. Prior, Hillary managed partnerships at civic tech startups Brigade and Causes.com.

"Bringing Hillary Lehr on as CEO was a big win for us; she specializes in rapid scale at political tech startups and brings 15 years of experience with impact investment, nonprofit digital organizing and top Democratic political campaign tech strategy," said Nellis. "We are so lucky to have her lead Quiller."

"Higher Ground Labs sees AI as a generational opportunity for Democrats. We can use generative AI to our advantage in politics and campaigns as an equalizer and a timesaver. HGL is thrilled to have incubated Quiller, and we are incredibly proud to support ecosystem leaders with deep experience and strong values to guide Quiller into being a fundraising gamechanger up and down the ballot." - Betsy Hoover, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Higher Ground Labs

In celebration of the launch, Quiller will be present at Netroots Nation, a premier event for progressive activists and organizers. Attendees are encouraged to connect with the Quiller team at the Higher Ground Labs Political Tech Community Happy Hour on Wednesday, July 12, held at Buddy Guy's Legends blues bar. Visitors are also invited to see a Quiller demo at booth 519. Additionally, Quiller founder Mike Nellis will be pitching Quiller at the New Tool Showcase on Friday.

Contact Information

Michelle Parks

michelleparksmccourt@gmail.com

SOURCE: Quiller

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767013/Quiller-the-Revolutionary-Platform-Empowering-Teams-With-AI-Generated-Fundraising-Content-Has-Launched-Today