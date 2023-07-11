Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - Solis Minerals Limited (TSXV: SLMN) (ASX: SLM) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis" or the "Company") announces the resumption of its listing on the OTCQB® Market ("OTCQB"). Effective July 10, 2023, the Company's common shares will resume trading on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "SLMFF". Solis' common shares will continue to trade on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. The pause in trading was a result of the Company's trading halt regarding the announcement of the Jaguar Lithium Project option, which took place from May 29 to June 8, 2023.

By continuing its listing on the OTCQB, Solis' current and new U.S. investors have greater access, ease of trading, current financial disclosures and real-time level 2 quotes on the Company. Trading on the OTCQB will continue to enhance the Company's accessibility to U.S. investors and increase liquidity and visibility in the United States and Canada. OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 24,800ha. It has recently executed an option to acquire 100% of the Jaguar Lithium project in Bahia state, Brazil. In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 32,000ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

This Announcement has been authorised for release to the TSX-V and ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.

For further information, please contact:

Australia

Matt Boyes

Executive Director

Solis Minerals Limited

+61 8 6117 4798

Stephen Moloney

Investor Relations

Corporate Storytime

+61 (0) 403 222 052

North America

Jason Cubitt

Non-Executive Director

Solis Minerals Limited

+01 (604) 209 1658

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173109