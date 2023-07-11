DuJour Select: DuJour Media's CEO & Founder Jason Binn Celebrate Summer Cover Star Nina Dobrev

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / DuJour Media is delighted to announce a star-studded celebration in honor of our Summer issue cover star, the accomplished and acclaimed actress-influencer Nina Dobrev. Nina is known for her hit show, The Vampire Diaries, and her newly anticipated movie, The Out-Laws with Adam DeVine. The event will be hosted at the city's hotspot, GOSPËL, on Thursday, July 13th, starting at 6 pm.

DuJour Media's founder and CEO Jason Binn will host this premier event, along with GOSPËL'S James Huddleston and Italian label Etro's CEO of Global Travel Retail and Americas Dan Rothmann. The trio has curated an evening designed to delight and impress, celebrating the onset of summer and the talent gracing our cover. "We're beyond excited for this week's cover party in collaboration with the incredibly talented Nina Dobrev. This event represents not just an evening of celebration, but also a testament to our commitment to spotlighting inspiring individuals who make an impact." - Jason Binn

Guests are invited to join us for an evening of high-style revelry and networking, with an exclusive guest list from fashion, film, music, and art. As one of the year's most anticipated events, the evening will set the stage for an exquisite celebration of style, luxury, and the exceptional talent of our cover star, Nina Dobrev.

This event will kick off at 6 pm with a cocktail reception, setting the tone for a night of glamour, sophistication, and celebration. The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be unveiling our summer cover, featuring the remarkable Nina Dobrev, a symbol of power and grace in today's entertainment landscape.

Spaces for this exclusive event are limited, so please RSVP by July 13th.

We can't wait to share this momentous occasion with you as we continue to bring you the best in luxury, lifestyle, and culture.

About DuJour Media:

DuJour Media is a premier luxury lifestyle media company that delivers exclusive content across multiple platforms, including print, digital, and social media. Founded by media veteran Jason Binn, DuJour Media offers its affluent and influential audience unparalleled access to fashion, art, culture, and entertainment. DuJour Media has established itself as a leading voice in the luxury lifestyle industry with a focus on innovation and a commitment to the highest quality content.

