Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD Signs Prima Ballerina Olga Smirnova

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / DRYWORLD Brands Inc ( OTC Pink:IBGR ) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Prima Ballerina Olga Smirnova to join the DRYWORLD team.

Olga Smirnova is a Russian?ballet dancer. Formerly a?prima ballerina?of the?Bolshoi Ballet, she is currently a prima ballerina with the?Dutch National Ballet in?Amsterdam, Netherlands. Olga left Russia right after the invasion of Ukraine, and she stated she was "against the war with every fibre of my soul."

Olga has danced on virtually all major international stages and was recognized as the best ballerina in the world in 2022.

Writing in The Telegraph in March 2013, Mark Monahan found her "a truly extraordinary talent", "the physically perfect instrument of her art form", "Long-limbed, with a swan-like neck, superbly pliant spine and ravishing, sway-back classical line, she also has the agility of a?soubrette. Her arms ripple with an unmistakably Russian, lighter-than-air lyricism, yet her soaring, apparently preparation-free jump, which heightens the impression of buoyancy, also suggests great muscular strength."As for her dancing skills he commented that barely 18 months after her career started, all leading experts stressed that "she is already a working definition of a star".

Olga has been selected to dance to commemorate Galina Ulanova, who is one of the greatest ballerinas of all time. Olga's repertoire includes virtually the entire classical ballet heritage, with works such as Swan Lake, La Bayadère, Giselle, The Pharaoh's Daughter and Sleeping Beauty. She has created roles such as Bianca in Jean Christophe Maillot's Taming of the Shrew, Orlando in Cristian Spuck's Orlando, Margarita in Edward Clug's Master and Margarita. Her repertoire also includes Anastasia in Ivan the Terrible. Aegina in Spartacus, Terpsichore in Balanchine's Apollo, Marguerite in John Neumeier's Lady of the Camellias, and many others.

The deal between DRYWORLD and Olga includes a plan to co-design a HauteD collection inspired by the beauty and strength of the ballet, complimented with Olga's uncompromising reach for perfection. The collection will be a collaboration between Olga, DRYWORLD, and a well-known designer and is expected to be released in early 2024.

"We're honoured to partner with the world's top ballerina Olga Smirnova. The strength and beauty of ballet will provide an amazing inspiration for the collection we are collaborating on," commented Co-CEO Matt Weingart, "Olga's demand for perfection is what has elevated her to the pinnacle of her profession. We know she will bring the same attention to detail working with DRYWORLD and the results will be a reflection of what Olga stands for, perfection."

"DRYWORLD products represent my highest expectations for quality, comfort and esthetics which enable me to reach for perfection in my profession. I hope they will inspire and enable others to reach for the same. I believe that our cooperation is going to be very interesting and creative." stated Olga.

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit www.thedryworld.com .

