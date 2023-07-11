nugs.net to Host Exclusive Livestreams of Last Three Dead & Company Concerts on 'The Final Tour'

July 14-16 in San Francisco, these milestone performances will conclude Dead & Company's "The Final Tour," and will be available to stream live exclusively via nugs.net, complete with band member interviews.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / nugs.net, the leading platform for live concert streaming, will offer exclusive livestreams of the three tour-closing Dead & Company concerts on "The Final Tour." The epic sold-out 29-show run closes out July 14-16 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.





Since 2016, nugs.net has streamed Dead & Company's performances in both HD and 4K, providing fans around the world with the incomparable experience of virtually sitting front row for one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Each show is professionally shot using multi-camera video, with audio mixed exclusively for broadcast, bringing the live Dead & Company's energy to fans via an elevated at-home experience.

"It's been a wild ride since the first tour we did with Dead & Company in 2016, and we're honored and privileged to bring you every night of this final tour live in 4K and HD exclusively on nugs.net before they hang it up and see what tomorrow brings," said Brad Serling, founder and CEO of nugs.net.

Pay-Per-Views (PPV) of individual shows on the final run are available; there is also a discounted three-night package available for fans who want to catch the entire San Francisco experience. 4K upgrades and audio bundles are also available. nugs.net subscribers can watch with a savings of 15% off for single-night shows, and new users to nugs.net can subscribe and save 50% on any single night PPV. All ticket and bundle information can be found on nugs.net.

The final three shows will feature set break interviews with Dead & Company band members. Every livestream is hosted by Gary Lambert and David Gans - the dynamic duo behind SiriusXM's Tales From the Golden Road. "Dead Air with Lambert & Gans" will feature these two incomparable Deadheads and special guest interviewees in live conversation each night during the set break.

Also unique to the nugs.net experience is access to a comprehensive Dead & Company streaming catalog, which features official and professionally mixed soundboard audio from every Dead & Company show since 2016. Official audio from the 2023 tour is exclusively available on nugs.net. More than 90 full-length Dead & Company shows are at fans' fingertips to watch on-demand. nugs.net also offers a vast catalog of Grateful Dead-family bands, including the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros., Billy & The Kids, and more.

About Dead & Company

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 and quickly became one of the most successful touring bands year over year. Since its formation, the band has completed seven tours and became a record-breaking stadium act when it set Wrigley Field's all-time concert attendance for a single concert, which still holds to this day. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has held 164 concerts, performed 143 unique songs and has played to nearly four million fans.

Dead & Company has headlined iconic stadiums across the country including Fenway Park, Citi Field, Gillette Stadium, Folsom Field, Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, and Autzen Stadium, as well as multiple night-stands at Madison Square Garden, the Forum, Hollywood Bowl, and Shoreline Amphitheatre. Between tours, Dead & Company hosts its annual "Playing in the Sand," an all-inclusive concert vacation that features multiple nights of Dead & Company on an intimate beach in Mexico.

Across all tours at the band's legendary Participation Row, the Dead & Company community has taken more than 100,000 actions in support of various local nonprofits and national social impact organizations and causes including voter registration with HeadCount and environmental actions with REVERB. Since 2015, efforts on tour have eliminated the use of 100,000 single-use plastic water bottles at shows and raised funds to support climate justice and carbon-reduction projects, which prevented 33,700 tons of CO2e from entering the atmosphere, the equivalent of 83.5 million miles driven by gas-powered cars. Throughout the seven tours, the total raised directly from the band as well as fan auctions and other efforts is now over $3 million, providing direct support to HeadCount, REVERB and the Dead Family nonprofit organizations, as well as the nonprofit ocean conservation organization Oceana and MusiCares, among others.

About nugs.net

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading live music platform for the largest touring artists in the world. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Jack White, Dead & Company and many others distribute official recordings of every concert they play through nugs.net. The streaming service is the only one of its kind dedicated to live music. A free seven-day trial is available. nugs also offers livestreams, downloads, CDs, and more, to deliver exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. The nugs.net streaming catalog is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, CarPlay, Sonos, BluOS, and browser players.

