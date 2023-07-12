"Know Your Worth": BankerMatch.com Launches Compensation Calculator for Mortgage Sales Professionals

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / BankerMatch.com, where top mortgage companies meet top talent, has begun offering its proprietary "Know Your Worth" calculator for mortgage sales professionals. The new tool, available on the company's website, reveals the current market compensation and sign-on bonus range that companies around the United States are willing to offer for their skills and experience.

BankerMatch.com, a leading mortgage recruiting and placement firm, utilizes AI technology to connect bankers with mortgage banks and brokers. Leveraging machine algorithms and natural language processing, it quickly identifies potential matches based on criteria that include company size, culture, location, compensation packages, products offered, and more. The goals of BankerMatch.com are twofold: to take care of all due diligence, ultimately saving time for loan officers and branch managers, and to help mortgage professionals obtain synergistic jobs that align with their career goals and expectations. The company has successfully placed 400+ branch managers and 1,000+ loan officers to date.

"We decided to offer our 'Know Your Worth' calculator for mortgage professionals because we believe that when banks compete, talent wins, " says Sebastian Rametta, COO of BankerMatch.com. "With the mortgage industry spanning the entire country, it can be difficult to compare the job market in California, for example, with the market in West Virginia. Compensation rates and sign-on bonuses can also vary from city to city within the same state. We want to provide one central place where anyone can easily learn expected salaries, which in turn can make them feel more confident about crucial job decisions that may impact their life and career."

Mortgage professionals are invited to fill out a short 10-minute form; upon submission, a BankerMatch.com "matchmaker" will contact them with their free "Know Your Worth" value.

"We hope that our new service will help take the stress out of employment searches," says Manny Iosue, SVP of National Recruiting. "At BankerMatch.com, we want all banks and mortgage loan officers to enjoy a job match process that is more efficient and successful industrywide."

About BankerMatch.com

BankerMatch.com is the number 1 recruiting and placement firm in the mortgage industry. It strives to be the leader in connecting banks with the most trusted and reliable professionals. Its team uses cutting-edge AI technology to find perfect matches and works with clients to negotiate pricing and compensation. BankerMatch.com is committed to delivering quick, efficient, and effective matches that help its clients achieve success.

