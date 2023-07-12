Robin's Your Way Begins Its Mission to Provide Clients with Paths to Reach Their Full Potential

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Robin's Your Way , founded by real estate/business leader Robin Herndon, has launched and is now helping individuals and companies to set new goals and achieve them. The goal of Robin's Your Way is to transform the lives of its clients everyday by providing them with the resources and inspiration to aim higher and thrive in their local communities.

Robin's Your Way: Determination. Courage. Success.



Herndon, who left behind a difficult childhood in a poor Los Angeles neighborhood to found multiple companies in real estate and finance, is starting Robin's Your Way to equip clients with the tools to create new pathways for themselves. The company will offer assistance with credit repair, real estate, business development, marketing, and community building. In particular, clients will have access to a suite of services that include:

Fresco Fico: Provides marketing and business solutions for individuals and company leaders and credit education. Includes assistance with eliminating negative items from credit reports, separating personal credit from business credit, and applying for personal and business funding. Also offers two online e-courses on doing your own credit repair as well as an academy thatteaches individuals how to structure a business, set themselves up for working capital, grow and scale, hire people, and franchise a company.

Amour Escrow A new Beverly Hills escrow company that securely holds funds and documents until both parties have fulfilled the terms of a real estate transaction.

R&R and Associates A real estate brokerage that is dedicated to providing individuals and businesses the tools they need to succeed in their hometowns.

JPC Equity Properties A real estate investment management company and nationwide real estate wholesale company that offers remodeling and repair services to single-family and multi-family homes within the larger general contractors and operative builders construction industry.



"Robin's Your Way also has a podcast that dives deep into today's business strategies. We focus on actionable advice that can help you solve problems you may be having at your enterprise and avoid common pitfalls," says Herndon. "At Robin's Your Way, we believe that knowledge can help you take your business to a new level."

Herndon and his team invite anyone who is looking for personal credit development, education, business development strategies, or real estate investment strategies to connect with Robin's Your Way via the company's website or Instagram .

About Robin's Your Way

Robin's Your Way was founded by real estate/investment veteran Robin Herndon and is devoted to helping businesses and individuals to achieve success. Its suite of services include credit repair, real estate, business development, marketing, and community building. For more information on how Robin's Your Way can aid you in reaching your full potential, please contact:





Robin Herndon, Robins Your Way

info@robinsyourway.com

424-300-8049

https://www.robinsyourway.com

SOURCE: Robin's Your Way

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764016/Robins-Your-Way-Begins-Its-Mission-to-Provide-Clients-with-Paths-to-Reach-Their-Full-Potential