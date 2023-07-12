Sacred Surrogacy and Canadian Fertility Consultants Set to Host Surrogate Retreat in Moncton, New Brunswick

Sacred Surrogacy will be hosting a beautiful Retreat outside of Moncton, New Brunswick, for East Coast Surrogate Mothers.

MONCTON, NB / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / On July 16, 2023, Sacred Surrogacy will be hosting an All Day Retreat in Grande-Digue, New Brunswick, just outside of Moncton. The day will be hosted by Sacred Surrogacy, and Canadian Fertility Consulting Staff, Alana Wagg, and Janet Harbick. The day will be filled with great food and opportunities for Surrogates to explore with henna, massage, reflexology, and sound bathing.

Surrogacy Retreat

Honouring the Sacred moments of each Surrogacy Journey.

The aim of Sacred Surrogacy has always been to create community and hold Sacred the beautiful acts of Surrogacy and Egg Donation. These Retreats are a representation of that aim.

Sacred Surrogacy's program also offers a Subscription box program for Intended parents, Surrogates, and Egg donors, along with the retreats for Surrogates in community, and online resources, and classes on their website www.sacredsurrogacy.com.

The invitation is that Surrogates connect with other women sharing this beautiful and Sacred experience. Many of the women attending are currently pregnant or newly postpartum. Alana and Janet (staff of Sacred Surrogacy/CFC) hope that they can honour the participants as they are new to Surrogacy, in the thick of it, and especially for those postpartum.

At this retreat there will be a photographer onsite, offering Goddess photo shoots to the women, along with Beautiful gowns provided by North of Esme, a Vancouver Island clothing designer, along with a talk given by a local Somatic Therapist on regulating our nervous systems.

Throughout the day there will be opportunities to not only connect with the other participants, but there will also be time for self-reflection, through Sacred Surrogacy's Foundational Self-care activities.

"The Beauty of Surrogacy is not lost in these spaces. It is honoured, as are the difficult moments. We are here to hold the most sacred space, and we are honoured to do so". - Alana Wagg, Sacred Surrogacy Retreat leader.

While the Retreat Registration has closed, at Sacred Surrogacy we will never turn away a Surrogate from attending, so please email us through our website, or DM us through Instagram.

To learn more about Sacred Surrogacy, check out our website at www.sacredsurrogacy.com or find us on Instagram at instagram.com/sacredsurrogacy/ or to learn more about becoming a Surrogate, check out our co-hosts site, www.fertilityconsultants.ca or their Instagram at instagram.com/cfc.families/

Contact Information

Leia Swanberg

Co Creator

leiaswanberg@gmail.com

9052697436

