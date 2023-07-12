Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2023) - PRUS Security Ukraine has announced the expansion of its armored vehicle fleet with the arrival of the brand-new Lexus LX450. This month, the new Lexus LX450, armored according to the VR7 class, arrives at the company's base. It incorporates all the know-how's in the armored vehicles industry: a modern, reinforced braking system, Run Flat tires, improved protection of the car capsule and important components, including the radiator, as well as a fire protection system.





Another addition to the ever-growing fleet of PRUS Security is a new Toyota Land Cruiser 300, manufactured in 2023 and armored according to the B6+ class. The vehicle is set to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of summer. This model is renowned for its ruggedness, reliability, and exceptional off-road capabilities, making it the perfect choice for navigating challenging terrains.

The fleet expansion marks PRUS Security's intention to continually enhance the quality of provided safety and security services for the company's miscellaneous clients in Ukraine. Igor Prus, co-founder and CEO of PRUS Security, comments:

"We've chosen these two models because they exhibit excellent protective qualities while ensuring comfort throughout the client's journey. Whether it's safeguarding high-profile persons, regular individuals, or providing secure transportation to media teams, our fleet is equipped with the best armored vehicles for the job. The vehicles of this type were used to evacuate international media teams and journalists from Kyiv at the beginning of the war."

About PRUS Security's Armored Vehicles Rentals in Ukraine

PRUS Security has established a solid industry presence providing security services in Ukraine. Amidst the war bringing chaos and destruction across the whole country, PRUS Security emerges as a trusted partner that guarantees safety and peace of mind to individuals and organizations.

PRUS Security caters to the safety requirements and needs of various clients, including private individuals, companies, and larger establishments. The company's expertise lies in providing a full complex of security services encompassing vehicle rentals, physical property protection, and personal security in Ukraine.

The company's most renowned and popular offer is armored vehicles for rent. PRUS Security uses an advanced fleet of new, fully protected cars that offer secure and comfortable transportation solutions to clients. Whether opting for a vehicle with one of PRUS Security's professional drivers or utilizing their own qualified driver, customers can trust in the utmost safety provided by the company's autos.

Clients can also trust PRUS Security to safeguard physical objects of different levels of security complexity and objects of critical infrastructure. The company has experience in protecting banks, office buildings, factories, logistic centers, and other establishments. For every type of property, the PRUS team develops and implements a robust strategy of security measures to prevent unauthorized access and minimize the risk of potential threats.

Drawing from an extensive experience in complex security protocols, PRUS Security is sure to remain the stronghold of safety and protection for businesses, organizations, and individuals amidst challenging circumstances. The growing fleet of armored vehicles and the solid team of professional security officers further reinforce PRUS Security's commitment to delivering unmatched security solutions.

