A Sight For Sport Eyes has announced its new line of prescription sunglasses for athletes and outdoors enthusiasts who wish to protect their eyes from strain and injuries.

West Linn, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2023) - The expanded range from A Sight For Sport Eyes offers customers sunglasses custom made to their exact prescription to properly protect the eyes from harmful UV and blue light, as well as specialized lens tints to optimize performance for sports.

Sunglasses are categories for men at https://www.sporteyes.com/men/sunglases-for-men.html or women at https://www.sporteyes.com/womens-sunglasses/sunglasses-for-women.html.





A Sight For Sport Eyes Expands Prescription Sunglasses Line For Athletes



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/173223_2b18c84e4433d994_001full.jpg

Now customers can access prescription sunglasses, with many styles and lens technology options. The products are carefully curated by category according to specific sports, such as cycling, running, climbing, golfing, hunting, and fishing.

According to a recent survey from The Vision Council, 46% of Americans only wear sunglasses when it is sunny outside, yet eyes are exposed to dangerous UV rays even on cloudy and partially cloudy days. For sports enthusiasts, eye protection and health are crucial at all times, as squinting, eye strain, and UV damage can negatively affect performance. With prescription sunglasses from A Sight for Sport Eyes, customers can ensure their eyes are protected from UV rays and debris. Owner Shannen Knight says, "Many eye doctors refer their patients to us because they know they can trust we'll deliver a quality product with our expertise in regard to lens and frame options that work best for your active lifestyle."

For example, the running sunglasses have been designed to ensure stability and comfort, with non-slip nose pads and good ventilation to combat fogging. Climbers and hikers can select lenses that are darker than normal, with side shields to block extra light, while fishermen have access to polarized specialty lenses, suitable for deep or shallow water fishing.

Options for bikers and cyclists include frames that allow for proper ventilation, increased coverage through rimless designs, shatterproof lenses, high bending strength, and an aerodynamic structure.

Available lens materials include glass, Cr-39 plastic, polycarbonate, Trivex, and NXT. The company also offers a variety of lens technologies, including free form, bifocals and progressives, polarized, photochromic (light changing), and sports performance lenses.

A Sight for Sport Eyes has been providing prescription sunglasses for athletes since 1996. Shannen Knight is dedicated to educating the public regarding the growing risk of eye injuries and the permanence of vision damage.

Further details can be found at: https://www.sporteyes.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Shannen Knight

Email: admin@sporteyes.com

Organization: A Sight for Sport Eyes

Address: 1553 11th Street, West Linn, Oregon 97068, United States

Website: http://www.sporteyes.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173223