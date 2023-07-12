

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.0832 against the NZ dollar and a 6-day high of 1.6363 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0778 and 1.6463, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to near 3-week highs of 0.6742 and 0.8899 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6685 and 0.8844, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 94.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 93.84.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the kiwi, 1.59 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 97.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken