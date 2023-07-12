Holcim Group Services Ltd
Jit Kee Chin, EVP of Suffolk and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Suffolk Technologies Fund 1: "We are thrilled to have Holcim as an investor in our Fund, supporting the growth of forward-thinking, visionary construction startups and technologies that will help transform the built world."
Ram Muthu, Head of Strategy, Holcim: "We are excited to invest in Suffolk Technologies to support the most promising startups at the forefront of innovative and sustainable building solutions. At Holcim we take an active role in the startups we invest in, from deploying our capabilities to giving them access to our operations to maximize their growth. By joining Suffolk Technologies we look forward to empowering disruptive startups to transform how we build, accelerating low-carbon and circular construction, all the way to making buildings more sustainable in use."
Suffolk Technologies is a leading venture capital investor in construction technologies. The platform's portfolio includes building solutions to achieve verifiable carbon neutrality; innovative energy storage solutions to electrify construction sites; and AI-driven solutions that improve job site planning and processes.
Through its open innovation ecosystem, Holcim engages with hundreds of startups worldwide to scale up new technologies, accelerating the construction industry's transition to net zero.
