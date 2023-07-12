BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.
The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-month high of 0.6239 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 1.7682 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6198 and 1.7765, respectively.
Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 87.07 from a recent 4-week low of 86.51.
If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.71 against the euro and 89.00 against the yen.
