

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to nearly a 1-month high of 153.72 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 154.47.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 3-week high of 180.66 and nearly a 3-week high of 158.77 from yesterday's closing quotes of 181.46 and 159.44, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to near 1-month highs of 139.36 and 105.49 from yesterday's closing quotes of 140.36 and 106.08, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 149.00 against the euro, 173.00 against the pound, 154.00 against the franc, 136.00 against the greenback and 100.00 against the loonie.



