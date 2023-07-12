Employers are being urged to shore up their commitments to meeting sustainability and net zero targets or risk an exodus amongst younger workers. Nearly half (48%) of Gen Z workers agree they would consider leaving a job that didn't walk the talk in its promises on sustainability.

This is according to the latest Bupa Wellbeing Index, a landmark survey that uncovers the state of the UK's health and wellbeing.

The research found that despite worries around inflation and the cost of living, two-fifths of all workers (42%) say they'd accept a job on lower pay to work for a more ethical organisation. This rose to 66% amongst the Gen Z demographic.

On average, workers are willing to take a significant 19% reduction in pay, rising to 23% among Gen Z, to work for a company who is taking action against climate change.

There's also increasing evidence of the impact of environmental issues on mental health. 42% of workers said a lack of action on social or environmental issues by their employer has a negative effect on their mental health, up from 33% in 2021.

As a result, workers want more of a say and to see tangible action on sustainability. Just over one in five (21%) workers say it's not enough for senior leaders to put out promises on sustainability without getting input from the wider workforce rising to 29% among Gen Z.

Over half of Gen Z workers (56%) say putting forward sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives to leadership, and seeing these come to fruition, would make them more motivated at work. And they favour working with eco-friendly start-ups, rather than sticking with set practices.

Rachel Murray, Head of Employee Health and Wellbeing at Bupa Global UK says: "For younger workers, it's essential that their employer is setting and meeting ambitious sustainability goals that they can see is making tangible change. Many Gen Z workers in particular feel their generation is responsible for protecting the environment a pressure that can take its toll on wellbeing and mental health in the workplace when they see practices that go against good sustainability action. Giving people more of a direct say in what ESG initiatives they want to see is likely to become more widespread within UK businesses."

James O'Reilly, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer for Bupa Global UK said: "This research shows that an increasing proportion of the UK workforce is giving businesses a mandate: we must do more to reach our sustainability targets. At Bupa, we are committed to our ESG initiatives and have seen first-hand the value of getting our people involved in our sustainability agenda.

"Over the last three years, our global eco-Disruptive programme has given our people the opportunity to engage with eco start-ups to drive healthcare innovation into our business and help meet our sustainability and net zero targets. For example, our Cromwell Hospital has introduced two eco start-up concepts over the last two years, a device from SageTech Medical that recycles waste anaesthetic gases and Upcycled Medical's scrubs made of recycled plastic."

To collaborate and learn, on 12th July 2023, Bupa hosted eco-Disruptive Live in London. The event brought together over 400 people to celebrate the eco-Disruptive programme. Over 20 speakers, including sustainability impact investor and TV personality Deborah Meaden, Futurist Shivvy Jervis, and 2022 Earthshot prize winner and Co-Founder of NotPla Pierre Paslier, participated in discussions around the importance of start-ups in driving sustainable innovation, with lessons from leading entrepreneurs in the sustainable business space.

